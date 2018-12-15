THE WEEKEND
Today
The weather will be occasionally unsettled this weekend. Two coastal storms slip out to sea to the south of New England during the next few days. The first storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast today, but it will have a minimal impact on Connecticut, with most of the precipitation remaining south of New England. So, after a few showers and patchy drizzle passes this morning, most of the day will be mainly dry. In fact, dry air poised to our north will attempt to erode the cloud cover and may permit some sunshine to come through the clouds, especially in northern Connecticut. The air will otherwise be comfortable with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
Tonight
Colder air will come the state from north to south tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in many parts of Connecticut under a partly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow
More unsettled weather will come tomorrow. The second coastal storm will take a more northerly track Sunday, which means the dry weather will come to an end. A wintry mix and rain will develop Sunday morning, then we can expect a cold rain across most of the state during the afternoon and evening. A raw northeasterly wind will come with the rain, limiting highs to the 30s and lower 40s. While most of the state will have wet roads on Sunday, portions of northern Connecticut may have slick road conditions due to the period of mixed precipitation.
Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees. With the below-freezing temperatures returning wile roads are wet, there may be icy travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.
NEXT WEEK
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a pretty good chance for a snow or rain shower in the afternoon as the jet stream carves out a trough over the Northeast. Highs will be in the lower 40s and a northwesterly breeze will get a little stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows in the teens and highs 40-45. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.
A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. In advance for the storm milder air will stream northward into southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a couple of rain showers will develop, but most of the day should be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for precipitation on Friday with a potential coastal storm. At this point, the guidance models are not in agreement with the storm track. The European Model is forecasting rain with a storm track close to the coast. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a colder and more progressive storm. For Connecticut, that would mean a period of rain, snow, or mixed precipitation. Since that storm is still a week away, many things could change. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
