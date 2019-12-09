Milder, but wet at times Today and Tomorrow.
Warmer, but unsettled weather is in store for today and tomorrow. The southerly flow that began last night will continue to pump mild air into southern New England. The temperature should rise into the lower 50s inland and into the mid 50s for the shoreline. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 40s, then a strong southerly breeze will drive temperatures well into the 50s on Tuesday! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days, especially today. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog as well. A lot of the snow cover may be gone by tomorrow. Please keep in mind, rain and melting snow could also result in some poor drainage flooding.
Transitional Wednesday
A cold front will sweep through the state tomorrow night, then a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into Connecticut on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures will hold steady most of the day.
It's also looking a bit snowy Wednesday morning. Some of the models are indicating that the cold front will be slow to exit the area, in part due to the development of low pressure along the boundary. As a result, there may be some snow for a while in the morning. We should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. Accumulations of snow will be possible! Most models show 2-3”; a few have shown as much as 5” in a few spots.
The wind will also be an issue; it could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures should dip into the teens by late Wednesday night.
Colder Thursday
Thursday will be cold with highs in the 20s and lower 30s. However, we can expect a quiet day with highs pressure not too far away. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Wintry weather possible Friday & Saturday
A storm will be approaching Friday. The latest model guidance is staying that there may be enough cold air established here in southern New England to cause snow and an icy mix by late Friday. As this storm moves up the coast, there would be a change to plain rain by Saturday afternoon; however, there could be several hours of wintry precipitation first, with some of the inconveniences that go with it, especially later Friday and early Saturday.
Blustery but drier Sunday
Saturday’s storm will exit and drier air will follow. There will be a steep pressure gradient, bringing strong wind. The air will still be milder, with readings in the 40s.
WINTER STORM ABEL
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.