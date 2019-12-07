THE WEEKEND
Very cold tonight
Tonight will be very cold. With high pressure overhead, Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold. The mercury will dip into the lower-teens, but some upper single digits will be possible in the cold spots.
Milder Sunday
Milder weather will come Sunday. The center of high pressure will drift away to the east of New England on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop as a storm approaches. After a cold morning, temperatures will should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon! The sky will be sunny, then some partial cloudiness may mix in during the afternoon. Overall, a nice December weekend!
NEXT WEEK
Milder, but wet at times Monday and Tuesday
Warmer, but unsettled weather is in store Monday and Tuesday. -The southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into southern New England Monday and Tuesday. The temperature should rise close to 50 on Monday. Monday night will be mild with lows in the 40s then a strong southerly breeze will drive temperatures well into the 50s on Tuesday! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog as well. A lot of the snow cover may be gone by Tuesday evening. Rain and melting snow could also result in some poor drainage flooding.
Transitional Wednesday
A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday night, then a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into Connecticut on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures will hold steady most of the day. Some of the models are indicating that the cold front will be slow to exit the area, in part due to the development of low pressure along the boundary. As a result, there may be some wet snow and rain for a while in the morning then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, especially in southeastern Connecticut. That’s when the wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures should dip into the teens by late Wednesday night.
Colder Thursday
Thursday will be cold with highs in the 20s and lower 30s. However, we can expect a quiet day with highs pressure not too far away. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Wintry weather possible Friday & Saturday
A storm will be approaching Friday. The latest model guidance is staying that there may be enough cold air established here in southern New England to cause snow and an icy mix by late Friday. As this storm moves up the coast, there would be a change to plain rain by Saturday afternoon; however, there could be several hours of wintry precipitation first, with some of the inconveniences that go with it, especially later Friday and early Saturday.
WINTER STORM ABEL
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.