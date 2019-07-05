THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2019…
It is official, we’ve had our first heat wave of the year in the Greater Hartford Area! The temperature at Bradley International Airport reached 93 degrees Wednesday, 94 degrees yesterday, and at least 91 degrees today. For a heat wave to occur, we need at least 3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be very nice with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s. There will be a pleasant southerly breeze. Later tonight, the sky will become cloudy as moisture levels in the atmosphere will be on the rise. Dew point temperatures will likely reach or exceed 70 degrees by morning. With high humidity flowing across our cooler coastal waters, areas of fog will form. The fog could become dense especially near the coast. It is going to be quite mild overnight with lows 68-75.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Areas of fog will burn off in the morning, then clouds may give way to a little sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon. That’s when a cold front will slowly push southward into a very warm, humid air mass. Some showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Steering winds aloft will be relatively weak. That means showers and storms will move slowly. If they train over the same area, localized flooding could be a problem. Plus, gusty winds are possible near any stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in the “marginal” risk area for severe weather. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will be in the 70s. In other words, the humidity will be oppressive. If we see more sunshine that expected, temperatures could top 90 degrees again. If that happens, our heat wave will be extended to 4 days.
The cold front will slide to the south of New England Saturday night. Showers and storms will linger into the night, but they will diminish in coverage and intensity. It’ll be a mild, muggy night with lows will be in 60s and lower 70s.
Weather conditions will improve on Sunday. There may be a few lingering showers in the morning then the sky will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the 80s. However, the humidity will drop thanks to a dry northerly flow. Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be warm, but dry. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be fairly low.
We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by the middle of next week. Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the air will slightly more humid.
Thursday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s and the air will be humid. A cold front will move into Southern New England during the afternoon and that means there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
Friday will be much better. By then, the cold front will have moved away to the south and east of New England. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs in the middle 80s are expected.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
