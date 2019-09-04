TODAY, 9/4/19…
A cold front will approach New England from the west today. In advance of the front, there will be a south-southwesterly flow of warm, humid air. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s, and dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a risk for thunderstorms this afternoon or early evening. Some storms could be strong to potentially severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for damaging winds.
After the front passes through, the air will turn cooler and drier tonight. The sky will become clear, and temperatures should dip into the 50s by dawn.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice, comfortable day! High pressure to our north will provide partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and the humidity will be low.
Tomorrow night will be dry and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
WATCHING DORIAN FOR FRIDAY…
Dorian’s winds are not as strong, but the hurricane is expanding in size. Therefore, Dorian is still capable of causing quite a bit of damage. Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale, but hurricane force winds extend outward from the center up to 60 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 175 miles. After being stationary for a long period of time, Dorian is now moving slowly toward the northwest. Dorian is paralleling the east coast of Florida right now, but the center is remaining offshore. Still, tropical storm force winds are penetrating inland, and hurricane force winds may impact the coast of Florida. There will also be a dangerous storm surge and extensive beach erosion. After Florida, Dorian is expected to track very close to the coast of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina tomorrow and Friday as it picks up forward speed. There is a chance Dorian will make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina. Many of our trusted guidance models, including the official track from the National Hurricane Center, have Dorian passing well offshore to the east of New England Friday night and Saturday morning. If that happens, we would only receive some fringe effects. By then, Dorian will be weaker, but still a large and powerful Atlantic storm. Therefore, a period of rain and gusty winds may be possible from late Friday into Saturday morning. The highest impact would be over Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts (especially Cape Cod and the Islands). That’s where the rain could be heavier and the winds will be stronger. Plus, large ocean swells are likely in addition to dangerous surf and rip currents on ocean facing beaches. Overall, the impact on Connecticut should be minimal.
THIS WEEKEND…
There may be some lingering rain and wind from Dorian early Saturday, but weather conditions will improve as the storm races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes. The sky should become partly to mostly sunny Saturday as highs climb into the 70s.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure building into New England, Monday should be a very pleasant day with lows 50-55 and highs in the low and middle 70s. The sky will be bright and sunny.
We can expect more beautiful weather on Tuesday with sunny skies, morning lows in the 40s and lower 50s, and afternoon highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.