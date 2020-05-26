OVERVIEW…
High pressure over the Atlantic will continue to pump warm and increasingly humid air into Southern New England for the rest of this week. That means our taste of summer will last through Friday! A weak disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers on Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday night and Saturday, and that’s when we see our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cool, refreshing air will then pour into the state Saturday night and Sunday, and it will turn even cooler early next week.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will remain sunny into this evening. Sunset is at 8:15! The sky will become mostly cloudy tonight and areas of fog will form, especially near the coast. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 55-62 with the coolest readings along the Southeast Coast.
WEDNESDAY…
Areas of low clouds and fog will burn off quickly tomorrow morning, and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine most of the day. Highs will range from near 70 at the beaches to the low and middle 80s over interior portions of the state. The air will be moderately humid with dew points in the range of 60-65.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow night, and it will be mild and muggy with lows 60-65.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A disturbance will move up the Atlantic Seaboard on Thursday. Therefore, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with a chance for showers. However, most of the day will be rain-free. Clouds should hold temperatures down a bit. We are forecasting highs around 80 away from the coast, and the air will be humid.
Friday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs ranging from the 70s at the shore to the middle 80s inland. There is the possibility of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, primarily in Western Connecticut. Statewide, we may see a better chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday night. It will be another mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MAY…
A cold front will slowly move across the state on Saturday. The GFS model is forecasting a developing wave of low pressure on the front. If that happens, we’ll see numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the European Model isn’t looking quite as wet as the GFS. Saturday is expected to be cooler due to abundant cloud cover and showers.
Dry, refreshing air will pour into the region Saturday night and Sunday! The mercury will dip into the 50s Saturday night and the sky will become mainly clear. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 70s, and the humidity will quite low. Temperatures will then dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST…
It is going to be a rather cool day for early June. Highs will only be near 70 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. A few light rain showers may pop up during the afternoon.
The sky will become clear Monday night, and the air will be cool. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday should be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky and very low humidity. After a cool morning, temperatures will recover nicely with afternoon highs in the low and middle 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
