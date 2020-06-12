TODAY…
The cold front that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to CT yesterday is slowly exiting Southern New England this morning. Given this, we're starting out with areas of locally dense fog (visibility down to 1/4 mile in spots). However, it burns off after sunrise and with drier air filtering into the state as the wind becomes more westerly, the humidity will drop. Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, highs will be in the low and mid-80s. Dew point values drop to the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s, in some locations by later today!
Tonight will be mainly clear and noticeably cooler with lows in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend. We expect highs in the mid-70s Saturday, and the humidity will be low. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry. Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy and pleasant for sleeping with lows in the 50s.
Sunday now looks to be as nice as Saturday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky with highs in the 70s with a continuation of low humidity.
NEXT WEEK…
The forecast beyond Monday has become a bit more clear-cut. An upper level low will form over the Eastern United States, but it will spin around too far to the south of New England to have an impact on Connecticut. Therefore, we are looking for pleasant weather for much of next week with temperatures gradually rising.
Monday should be partly sunny and seasonable with highs 75-80 away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be in the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
By Thursday, we may see a rising chance for showers, but that is iffy at best. The GFS model brings showers into the state, but the European Model keeps us dry,
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.