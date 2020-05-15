TODAY: WEATHER ALERT!!!
The first round of rain will end this morning, then there will be a spell of dry weather as a warm front lifts to the north of Connecticut. Some sunshine will likely break through the clouds and a southwesterly breeze will strengthen. Given this, temperatures will rise well into the 70s to near 80 degrees, and the humidity will be noticeably higher too (dew point values will rise into the 60s). During late afternoon and well into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for round of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe. We will keep you updated throughout the day! The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Northern Connecticut in an “enhanced” risk area for damaging winds. The rest of the state is in a “slight” risk area. Isolated thunderstorms could develop late afternoon, but then a line of storms will move into the state around/after sunset. Storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind, torrential downpours, and hail. Plus, in the region, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. This is a great time to download the Channel 3 app if you haven’t done so already. It is a great tool that will keep you updated with the latest news and weather alerts should you lose power.
The threat for storms will end around midnight with clearing thereafter.
THE WEEKEND…
Timing is on our side as Saturday will be a beautiful day! Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. After a mostly sunny morning, clouds will overspread the state by late afternoon and evening. However, it looks like showers will hold off until Sunday night. The air will be a little cooler Sunday, but it will still be quite pleasant with highs near 70. Shoreline highs will be in the 60s due to an onshore breeze.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
This will be a very interesting time period. Low pressure will evolve over the Northeast. At the same time, a subtropical depression or sub-tropical storm will move northward off the East Coast of the United States. At this point, it looks like this system will remain well offshore. However, it may become part of this overall large storm and it could enhance the rainfall. Monday will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain that could become heavy at times. It’ll be breezy and cool as well with highs near 60. Conditions should improve a little by Tuesday. There will still be a chance for some lingering rain, but the threat for heavy rain will be over. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
These will likely be much better days! A building high pressure system is expected to push the clouds and rain to the south of New England. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky for Wednesday, and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs 70-75 over interior portions of the state.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.