SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT
Tonight may be a bit soggy at times. The same low pressure that will have been approaching the state earlier in the day will pass through the region overnight. More scattered showers will be likely as a result. Lows will be in 50s with the rain.
WARMER SUNDAY
Sunday will turn out to be nice, too. After morning showers depart, partly sunny skies will develop. Much-deserved warmth will come; this warmer air will flow into the region on a southwesterly wind, with highs soaring into the mid and upper 70s.
COOLER MONDAY
Cooler weather will come Monday. By mid-morning, the front will have cleared Connecticut. A changeable sky will come with breezy conditions will develop. A few instability showers will fire up as a pocket of colder air aloft moves over the sky. Instead of highs into the 70s, readings will go up to 60-65 Monday.
COOLER, QUIETER TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
We will enjoy a relatively quiet stretch of weather during the middle part of next week. High pressure will build into the region. The wind will slowly relax. Partly sunny skies will come Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s; lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will bring showers of rain by the end of Friday. The day will begin with partly sunny skies, perhaps, but clouds will fill in. Showers will arrive by evening. Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60.
CHILLY RAIN SATURDAY
Saturday will be cold and rainy. A low pressure center will scoot by New England. It will bring periods of rain. It will also draw down cool air from the northeast. Enough cold air may be able to settle down from aloft that a few wet snowflakes might mix with the rain at the highest elevations. In May, it’s not impossible to see snow, but it’s rare! Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
