9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a mild and somewhat muggy Saturday evening across the state. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures are in the 60s to near 70. Washington is one of the cooler locations with a temperature of 64 degrees. Bridgeport and New Haven are the warm spots with a temperature of 70 degrees. It is 66 degrees in Waterbury, and 68 degrees in Hartford, Groton, and Willimantic. Dew point temperatures are in the low and middle 60s, and there is a light south to southeasterly breeze. Groton has an easterly wind that is averaging 5 mph.
A few sprinkles and some spotty drizzle are expected to develop after midnight along with patchy fog.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mostly cloudy, and it’ll be mild for late September. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 60-65. Since higher humidity will be flowing northward into the region, there will be a chance for a shower or some spotty drizzle. Patchy fog may form as well.
SUNDAY…
High pressure in the Western Atlantic will pump warm, humid air into Southern New England tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, and dew point temperatures will be in the 60s. There will be plenty of clouds, but we should see a little sunshine from time to time. A passing shower is possible, but our weather will be dry most of the day, and there will be a pleasant southerly breeze. It’ll feel more like summer than autumn.
Tomorrow night will be mild and muggy with patchy fog. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
As we turn the calendar from September to October, we are going to see significant changes in the weather. The dry pattern we’ve endured for a long time will finally break down, and the result could be a significant rainfall. That’s great news since there hasn’t been enough rain to measure in 16 days, and the longer term drought is getting worse. Conditions range from abnormally dry in Southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of Northern and Eastern Connecticut.
Next week, there will be a deep southerly flow of very moist air over the Eastern United States. Connecticut will be caught between high pressure in the Atlantic and a cold front that will slowly approach the region from the west. The southerly flow between these 2 systems will continue to pump warm, humid air into the state. There will be a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, but our weather will be dry most of the time. There will be an abundance of cloud cover, but the sun should make a brief appearance from time to time. Highs both days will be in the 70s to possibly the lower 80s (with enough sun). Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70! The nights will be quite muggy with lows in the 60s.
Our best chance for rain will come Tuesday night and Wednesday. That’s when the cold front will slowly move across Southern New England. With so much moisture in the atmosphere, showers and scattered thunderstorms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. There is the potential for 1-3” of rain in parts of the state, but it is still too early to know for sure. It may be wishful thinking at this point, but it is possible. The air will remain quite humid Wednesday, but an overcast sky and rain will limit highs to the 70s at best.
The cold front should shift to the east of New England Wednesday night. That’s when the rain will come to an end, and a drier southwesterly flow will develop. Temperatures should dip into the 50s by morning.
Thursday, October 1st, should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably mild with highs near 70 degrees.
A weak cold front could send a few showers our way by Friday morning, then the sky should be become partly sunny. Temperatures will continue to trend downward with highs in the 60s expected.
Saturday will likely feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and crisp, cool autumn air. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 60s.
I want to point out the scenario outlined for next week is in line with the GFS guidance model. However, the European Model is forecasting the cold front to stall over Southern New England Wednesday night with a wave of low pressure forming on the front. If that happens, there could be another period of heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll keep you updated. While we desperately need rain, we don’t want to get too much all at once!
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
September 1st marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn began on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
