THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s. Sunset is a 7:11 this evening, which means we have now lost 1 hour and 19 minutes of daylight in the evening alone since the first day of summer! With a moist onshore flow, areas of low clouds and fog will develop overnight. It’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
Areas of low clouds and fog will burn off, then a partly to mostly sunny sky will take over. It is going to be another day of mid-summerlike warmth and humidity. Highs will range from near 80 at the beaches to the middle 80s over interior portions of the state.
Tomorrow night will be mild and muggy with areas of low clouds and fog. Lows will range from 65-70. Scattered showers could develop before dawn.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A cold front will move southward across New England on Thursday. It will have plenty of moisture to work with, which means there will be a good chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Some showers will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, which is good news since much of Northern and Eastern Connecticut are in a “severe’ drought.
The cold front will move off to the south of New England Thursday night. Showers will end by midnight, then much drier air will move into Connecticut from the north during the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures are expected to dip into the range of 55-65 by morning.
Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be quite comfortable. Highs will be in the 70s, and the humidity will be low.
The mercury will then dip into the range of 45-55 Friday night under a mainly clear sky.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be quite pleasant with high pressure the dominant weather feature over New England. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will be quite low. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach the 70s during the afternoon.
Big changes are likely for the second half of the weekend. A cold front will approach the region from the west on Sunday, and a southerly flow of warm, humid air will develop. This will bring a rising change for showers and a few thunderstorms. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on how much sunshine we’ll see. For now, we are forecasting highs 75-80 with the anticipation of mostly cloudy skies.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Thanks to high pressure, we will enjoy a stretch of beautiful weather! Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80. However, the humidity will be much lower as drier air moves into the state on the heels of the departing front. The air will turn cooler Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.
We will enjoy a preview of autumn on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny and highs will only be in the low and middle 70s. Plus, the humidity will remain quite low.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
