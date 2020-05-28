OVERVIEW…
The remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha moved across the Eastern Great Lakes this afternoon, and it is now moving northward into Canada. Meanwhile, high pressure in the Western Atlantic continues to pump warm, humid air into Southern New England. The southerly flow of muggy air will prevail through tomorrow and into part of Saturday. A cold front will move across the state during the day Saturday, and it will bring a refreshing change in our weather Saturday night and Sunday! The month of June will get off to a rather cool start early next week.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Sky conditions will vary from mostly cloudy to overcast. There will be scattered showers and spotty drizzle, but nothing heavy or steady. Areas of fog will form especially near the coast. It is going to be mild and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs ranging from the 70s at the shore to the lower 80s over portions of Northern Connecticut. Dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, which means it will be a rather uncomfortable day. A shower is possible in the morning, but the risk is low in any given location. During the afternoon, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up, but the greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be to the west of Connecticut, across New York State.
A shower or thunderstorm is possible tomorrow night. It’ll be another mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MAY…
A cold front will slowly move across the state on Saturday. That means there will be a risk of a shower or thunderstorm, but a washout is very unlikely. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and highs will be near 80 degrees. The air will be quite humid in the morning, but the humidity should begin to drop during the afternoon and evening as the cold front shifts to the east of Connecticut and a drier northwesterly flow develops. We may see a decent amount of sunshine toward the end of the day.
Dry, refreshing air will pour into the region Saturday night and Sunday. The mercury will dip into the 50s Saturday night and the sky will become mainly clear. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and the humidity will quite low. Temperatures will then dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST…
It is going to be a rather cool start to the month of June. Highs will only in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. A few light rain showers are expected to pop up during the afternoon.
The sky will become clear Monday night, and the air will be cool. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will start mostly sunny, but we should see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a frontal system approaches New England from the west. Showers could develop before the afternoon is over, but they could hold off until Tuesday evening. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY…
An unsettled day with low pressure and a cold front tracking through New England. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.
THURSDAY…
For now, most of Thursday looks nice, although a shower can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon or evening. It’ll be a seasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
