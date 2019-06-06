TODAY...
We're starting this Thursday with warm temperatures and high humidity. Also, you'll need the rain gear as scattered showers are moving across the state.
An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across Connecticut midday, until it clears the state there's a continued chance for showers (can't rule out a thunderstorm, but should be isolated if one were to develop). Also, while you may run into a burst of heavy rain, it will be far from a washout. Behind the front, we could see some partial clearing later this afternoon. Highs will be around 80, give or take a few degrees. Furthermore, the air will be quite muggy most of the day, but the humidity should begin to drop toward evening.
FRIDAY…
We will end the workweek on a very pleasant note! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and the humidity will be low thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80-85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means we can look forward to gorgeous weather Saturday AND Sunday! Both days will be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s away from the coast, and the humidity will remain low. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s, but the humidity will remain in check. Nighttime lows this weekend will be comfortable, in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A series of low pressure systems and a large area of moisture will move into the Northeast. It looks like rain will reach Connecticut as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures should reach 80, before the rain arrives. Rain is likely at night, plus it will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning, then a cold front will bring an end to the unsettled weather during the afternoon. The sky will begin to clear as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. Temperatures should reach 80 degrees.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs near 80.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
