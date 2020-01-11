THIS WEEKEND
Warm overnight
Tonight will be warm. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. At the same time., clouds will become more prevalent and showers will develop after midnight. The showers will be in response to an approaching storm from the west, one that will be bringing a good supply of rain-making moisture with it.
The best chance for rain will come Sunday morning. At this time, the storm system will pass through the region. In addition to some steadier and perhaps heavier rain, we can’t rule out some lightning and thunder around or shortly after sunrise.
Warm & wetter tomorrow
Sunday morning will be wet. Morning rain and thunderstorms will pass as a cold front marches through the region. A few of the cells may have torrential rain and gusty wind.
By late morning or afternoon, the sky will turn partly sunny as the storm system rapidly moves away from New England. It will still be breezy, but colder air will lag. Therefore, temperatures Sunday will be downright warm, and feeling more like late-April with highs in the low to mid-60s in the morning, and with readings only slowly falling imnto the 50s during the afternoon.
Records for January 12 could be shattered. The record high for Hartford is 60° while the one for Bridgeport is 53°, both were achieved just two years ago, in 2018.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Cooler Monday and Tuesday
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and cooler, relatively speaking. Highs will be in mid-40s and lows will be in the 20s. These readings are still about 10° above average. But, they will come with fair weather, courtesy of a high pressure system that will move into the region from the Great Lakes.
Tuesday night through Friday
No major storms are in sight through the extended period, just a few small ones. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, the models are indicating at least a chance for isolated areas of light rain or snow. Then, with the arrival of some colder air Thursday, there appears to be a better chance for rain and perhaps some snow. The wind will also increase after Thursday’s storm passes, eventually sending some colder air into the state. By Friday, highs may only reach the 30s!
Snow and rain next Saturday
Snow, changing to rain, will be possible next Saturday. A rather potent coastal storm is forecast to move along the coast at a time when an adequate supply of cold air will be available in New England to support snow.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
