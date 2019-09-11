EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
After morning clouds, afternoon sunshine will help boost temperatures into the 80s. The humidity will also be noticeably higher thanks to a southwesterly flow. Later today, around the evening commute time, there is a chance for isolated showers or storms to develop in advance of a cold front (we’re not expecting anything severe, and the coverage should be minimal --- isolated).
Tomorrow now looks to be more unsettled… periods of rain, perhaps heavy during the afternoon (can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder) as a disturbance aloft moves through the region.
Friday will be dry and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
The weekend forecast is on track: Near 80 Saturday with increasing cloud cover, perhaps a late day shower. Then Sunday, even warmer (mid-80s) but dry under a mix of sun and clouds.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
TODAY, 9/11/19…
A cold front will approach Connecticut from the north and west today, but it won’t move through the state until late tonight. In advance of the front there will be a southwesterly flow of unseasonably warm air. Highs will be in the 80s and dew point temperatures will rise through the 60s to near 70 degrees. It’ll feel much more like the middle of summer again! Most of the day will be partly sunny, but the cold front could stir up a few isolated thunderstorms in this afternoon and evening. Many towns will not get one.
Scattered showers are possible tonight as the cold front slowly moves southward across the state. It’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY…
The cold front will shift to the south of New England tomorrow. Much of the day will be cloudy and there will be a chance for showers. We should see some partial clearing during the evening, as cooler, drier air overspreads Southern New England from north to south. Highs will be in the 70s, and the humidity will drop, especially during the late afternoon.
We can expect further clearing tomorrow night, and the air will turn much cooler with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a very pleasant note. A large high pressure system will drift across New England with cool, dry air. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Saturday and this will allow warmer air to advance toward New England once again. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there is a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs will range from 75-80. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows 60-65.
There is the potential for some very warm weather on Sunday. With enough sunshine, temperatures could rise into the mid and upper 80s, which would be a least 10 degrees above normal! The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for September 15th is 75 degrees. At least the air may turn a little less humid as the day progresses.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be another warm day with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in advance of the next cold front.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, cooler and drier with highs in the 70s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
