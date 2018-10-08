9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a damp and dreary Monday evening with drizzle and areas of fog. The visibility is between 2 and 5 miles across much of the state. Temperatures range from 55 degrees in Storrs, Lebanon, and Danielson to 63 degrees in Bridgeport and Groton. The temperature is 62 degrees in New Haven, 60 in Danbury, 58 in Waterbury and Hartford, 59 in Meriden, 57 in Willimantic. Dew point temperatures range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Wind conditions range from calm in Hartford, Meriden, Willimantic, and Chester to southeasterly at 9 mph in Groton.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael is a little stronger with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Michael is center about 60 miles to the north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba and is moving toward the north at 12 mph.
Previous Discussion…
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A backdoor cold front kept our weather cloudy, cool, and occasionally misty today. There won’t be much change tonight. The sky will remain cloudy and there will be some spotty drizzle and areas of fog. Temperatures will range from 55-65 this evening and they will hold steady tonight, but they may begin to rise a little toward morning.
WARMER TOMORROW AND WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will start out cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle, but weather conditions will improve throughout the day. The sky will become partly sunny and the afternoon will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We may shot at 80 degrees if the sun breaks through the clouds earlier in the day. The air will be moderately humid too with dew points in the 60s.
By Wednesday, it will feel more like summer again! High pressure in the western Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm, humid air into southern New England. A cold front will be draped across Northern New England, but it will remain to the north of Connecticut throughout the day. Therefore, temperatures should reach 80-85 and dew points will remain in the 60s. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949. Our forecast high of 84 degrees falls short of this record, but it is well above the normal high of 65 degrees for that date.
RAIN LIKELY THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild, humid air. If moisture from what is now Hurricane Michael is drawn northward into Connecticut, the rainfall could become heavy at times Thursday and Thursday night. However, there is a chance the heaviest rain will pass out to sea to the south of New England, closer to the center of Michael. This is something we’ll have to watch closely.
Rain could linger into early Friday morning, but many guidance models are now forecasting improving weather conditions throughout the day. The sky should become partly sunny and a strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler, drier air. We are forecasting highs 65-70 Friday, but temperatures should drop close to 40 degrees by late Friday night.
A BRISK OCTOBER WEEKEND…
High pressure will move into the Northeast during the first half of the weekend. That means Saturday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, the air will remain quite cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become lighter during the afternoon. It’ll be a great day for the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon, although it will be a bit chilly especially early in the morning.
Thanks to clear skies and light winds, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Saturday night. Parts of the state could see the first frost of the season!
By Sunday, a warm front should spread clouds into the state and we may see some light rain by evening. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s before the clouds hide the sun.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A period of rain is expected with a passing cold front Sunday night, but it should end by Monday morning. Therefore, Monday should be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET...
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
