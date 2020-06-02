EARLY JUNE RECAP…
June is off to a cool start for sure! Yesterday (June 1st), the low temperature of 37 degrees in Windsor Locks was a daily record, and it tied the all-time June record for the Greater Hartford Area! Early this morning, the mercury dipped to 42 degrees in Windsor Locks, which tied the record for June 2nd. The record was previously set on June 2nd in 1998 and in 1993.
This afternoon was mostly cloudy and there were scattered showers. Temperatures reached the 60s and lower 70s, which is still cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for this date is 76 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A warm front will approach Southern New England tonight. The result will be a mostly cloudy sky and the chance for a shower. However, it will be a lot milder than recent nights with lows in the 50s!
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be warm and a bit more humid. High temperatures will range from the 70s at the coast to near 80 degrees over interior portions of the state. Sky conditions will vary from cloudy to partly sunny. An approaching cold front will bring the risk for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. For now, it looks like the greatest instability and consequently the greatest risk for severe weather will reside just to the south of Connecticut. However, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Southwestern Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area. That means there is the potential for a strong to severe storm that could produce damaging winds. These showers and storms will also be capable of producing heavy downpours in some towns.
Weather conditions will settle down tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as drier air moves into the state behind the front.
THURSDAY…
It is shaping up to be perhaps the best day of the week. The air will be warm, but the humidity will be low. Highs will be in the 80s away from the coast. Thanks to a small area of high pressure, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, warm and more humid. With added moisture in the air and a frontal boundary in the vicinity, there will be the potential for a shower or thunderstorm. It is hard to predict how great the threat will be. Some models are forecasting a minimal chance for rain while other models are forecasting a better chance for a shower or storm.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
An area of low pressure and a cold front will pass through New England on Saturday. The result will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The air will be humid and therefore some downpours are possible. However, a washout is unlikely. How warm it gets will depend on the amount of sunshine we’ll see. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
Drier, cooler air will overspread the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures should dip into the 50s Saturday night. Sunday should be a nice day with partly sunny skies, a refreshing north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s.
Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 50-55.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Early next week is looking fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! Both days should be sunny. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Monday, and highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday. In between, Monday night will be clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
