THE WEEKEND
Our forecast for the weekend remains on track. Temperatures will trend warmer, also the humidity will gradually increase.
Today won’t be too shabby and it will be the cooler weekend day. Highs Saturday should be in the low to mid-80s; then Sunday, temperatures should peak between 85 and 90. High temperatures will be a product of sunshine --- if we end up seeing more clouds either day, temperatures will be cooler than what we’re forecasting.
If you’re planning time at area beaches, the 2-day period is looking good! The only catch is that isolated afternoon storms could pop up either day, but if and when they do develop, they should do so across inland areas. However, most of the time, it should be dry. If you’re outdoors and hear thunder, head inside and wait for the storm to pass before going back out.
A HOT START TO THE 3rd WEEK OF AUGUST
Next week starts out dry, but hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s away from the Sound. With dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed the century mark! The heat and humidity will continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast and nearing 90 on the coastline. If we reach 90 degrees or above Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we’d have ANOTHER heat wave, our 5th of the year! If you’ve been able to give the A/C a break, you’ll certainly need it again… especially with morning lows in the lower 70s!
Regarding rain and thunderstorm chances, there will be several timeframes through the middle of the week. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Tuesday. Then, a cold front appears to push into the region Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain and storms in the evening and overnight hours. Prior to its arrival, it will still be humid, but not as hot. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the entire state due to an increase in cloud cover.
REFRESHING THURSDAY & FRIDAY
After the front pushes out of the region early Thursday morning, we will be left with sun and clouds. With a nice northerly flow, the humidity will decrease as drier air filers into the state; furthermore, it will be a tad cooler as temperatures will top out in the mid-80s for both days. Overnight lows will gradually trend downward as we move toward the weekend.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon, and intern Ally Finch
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.