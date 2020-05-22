TODAY…
The upper level low that has been spinning around to the southwest of New England over the last few days will begin to move eastward today. Most of our Friday will be sunny, but clouds will mix in during the afternoon. It is going to be very nice with warmer temperatures, and low humidity. Highs will range from 75-80 away from the coast. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, showers become likely... and it will be milder with lows 55-60.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Low pressure will pass by to the south of New England on Saturday and it will bring clouds and showers to the state. We don’t expect a washout, but rain is likely from time to time. It will be a cooler day with abundant cloud cover, and a northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.
By Sunday and Monday, low pressure will move out to sea to the southeast of New England where it will meander for a few days. Meanwhile, high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will provide a northeasterly to easterly flow of dry, comfortable air. Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state. Monday, Memorial Day, will be very nice as well with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid-70s. The coast will be cooler with highs 65-70.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Plus, a southwesterly flow will begin to pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the 80s inland!
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
We will be getting a taste of summer with temperatures that will be well above normal for late May. Southern New England will be caught between high pressure offshore and a frontal boundary to our north. The south to southwesterly flow between these 2 systems will continue to pump warm air into the state. Highs will be in the mid-80s, possibly the upper 80s. The risk of showers and thunderstorms will depend on the location of the frontal boundary. It may get close enough on Thursday to bring the risk for a late day shower or thunderstorm.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.