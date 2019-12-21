WINTER ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND
Although the weather has been looking and feeling like winter for quite some time, the winter season will officially arrive tonight at 11:19 pm with the occurrence of the winter solstice.
Cold tonight
The sky will become clear tonight. The wave of low pressure that brought the late-day clouds and flurries will go, and high pressure over the Great lakes will build overhead. The result will be for skies to clear. Due to the transport of modified air, the night won’t be as cold as the last several. Temperatures will drop into the range of 20-25.
Milder tomorrow
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise into the 40s. We haven’t had highs in the 40s since last Sunday, when the high was 48 degrees at Bradley International Airport. So, the reprieve from the cold will be noticeable.
CHRISTMAS WEEK
Monday
The nice weather will carry over into next week. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny sky for Monday, and highs will be near 50 degrees to kick off the Holiday week. High pressure will rule the roost, helping to being about this pleasant weather.
Christmas Eve
Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50. High pressure will again be driver of our weather, with pleasantness resulting.
Christmas Day
Christmas will also be nice. There may be a period when clouds spread across most of the sky, as a weak front coming from the northwest passes through the state. So, expect a variably cloudy sky and slightly colder air, with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Thursday
It now looks like Thursday will be quiet as well. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Friday
The next chance for precipitation won’t come until the end of next week. The European and GFS Models are forecasting a weak coastal storm Friday that could bring a period of snow or a wintry mix to the state. We will keep you updated over the coming days.
Next Saturday
Mild, generally cloudy weather will come next Saturday. A larger storm over the central USA will be moving east, spreading clouds and a southwesterly flow into southern New England. The end result will be ample cloud cover, mild weather, and an increasing chance for rain showers as the storm draws closer, especially Saturday night.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
