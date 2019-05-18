THIS WEEKEND
Nice today
Today will be a nice day! In the wake of Friday’s storm system, drier air will continue to filter into the state on a northwesterly wind. Temperatures will be seasonably mild, 70-75 degrees, under abundant sunshine.
Cloudy tonight
Clouds will start to cover the sky tonight. A warm front will advance northward toward southern New England bringing this increase in cloud cover. As a result of the “blanketing effect” from the clouds, temperatures will only bottom out in the mid-50s.
Warmer tomorrow
Sunday be partly to mostly cloudy, but warmer. With the warm front moving into northern New England, a strong southerly breeze will pump warmer air into the state. We expect highs of 75-80 away from the coast. While a passing shower is possible, most of the day should be dry.
NEXT WEEK
Warm Monday
Highs may exceed 80 degrees Monday. A storm system will track to the north of New England and as it does, a strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state. This southwesterly flow will be responsible for the 80+ degree warmth away from Long Island Sound. In fact, it could be the warmest day since October 10th of last year when the high was 85° at Bradley International Airport! With the strong onshore breeze, temperatures should stay in the 70s at the coast. A cold front will pass through the state Monday evening. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most of the energy with the system will remain to our north. After the front passes through, a drier and somewhat cooler northwesterly flow will develop Monday night. Temperatures should dip into the range of 55-60.
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low and mid-70s with a strong northwesterly breeze.
Wednesday should start out sunny and cool, then clouds may spread over the state during the afternoon. A few showers could arrive by evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
There may be a lingering shower or two Thursday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Friday, as of now, will be dry. If we enjoy a dry Friday, it would break the streak of rain Fridays. As of yesterday, there have been ten consecutive Fridays with rain!
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.