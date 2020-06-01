MONDAY, JUNE 1 RECAP...
The week and new month certainly started off a on a cold note! As a matter of fact, it was cold enough to set a new record at Bradley International Airport. The old record of 38 from 2001 was broken by 1 degree as the low hit 37 early this morning. This is also notable for the month as a whole, as the 37 degree low tied the record for coldest temperature for all of June (it also got down to 37 degrees on June 3, 1986 and June 6th, 1964).
During the afternoon, temperatures only rebounded to the low and mid-60s, about 10 degrees below average. For June 1, the average low is 53 and average high is 76. By the end of the month, the low goes to 61 and the high to 83.
Today also marks the official beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Keep in mind, we've already had 2 named storms... and as of this afternoon, we now have newly classified Tropical Depression #3 spinning over the Bay of Campeche. If this area of low pressure were to intensify, reaching tropical storm status, it would take on the name Cristobal.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
Isolated showers will be possible, primarily across northwestern CT this evening. After they diminish after sunset, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. While it will be cool, it won't be nearly as cold as this morning as temperatures only bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MIDWEEK...
Tomorrow, we'll see some sunshine early ... but overall, clouds increase as the day progresses with a warm front heading toward Connecticut. While most of the day will be dry, a late day isolated shower can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 70s, so a few degrees warmer than today, but still a tad below normal.
Wednesday, as a cold front approaches and then moves through the region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible - especially during the afternoon/evening hours. Also, temperatures will be warmer: mid-70s at the coast, near 80 inland.
Thursday is looking like a stellar day. We'll see temps top out above 80 inland and in the upper 70s along the coastline. Furthermore, the sky should feature ample sunshine and the humidity will be lower.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
We'll end the week on a warm note, with temperatures inland exceeding 80 and in the upper 70s at the shoreline (humidity will increase a bit, too). A storm system will be in the vicinity, so given this we can't rule out an isolated shower Friday. This also goes for Saturday. Neither day should be a washout. Behind a cold front, Sunday appears to bring sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the mid-70s.
NEXT WEEK...
As of now, Monday should be a dry, bright day with seasonable temperatures.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
