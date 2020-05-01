OCCASIONALLY WET TONIGHT
We will continue to have scattered showers in the area overnight. The storm system responsible for today’s clouds and rain will continue to move east and out to sea. By morning, the storm will be far enough to the eats that its clouds will have gone, along with the showers. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
PARTLY SUNNY & MILD SATURDAY
Saturday will be nice. High pressure will nose into the state, allowing for sunshine for a good portion of the day. The air will turn milder, too, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 inland and along the shoreline. Late in the day, a storm system will approach, with a warm front extending out ahead of the storm center over the Great Lakes. The result will be late-afternoon clouds and showers during the evening and overnight.
SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT
Saturday night may be a bit soggy at times. The same low pressure that will have been approaching the state earlier in the day will pass through the region overnight. More scattered showers will be likely as a result. Lows will be in 50s with the rain.
WARMER SUNDAY
Sunday will turn out to be nice, too. After morning showers depart, partly sunny skies will develop. Much-deserved warmth will come; this warmer air will flow into the region on a southwesterly wind, with highs soaring into the mid and upper 70s.
COOLER MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Cooler weather will come Monday. There will be a chance for showers during the morning as a cold front passes through the region. This system will be quick-moving and showers will be fleeting. By mid-morning, the front will have cleared Connecticut and a lot of the clouds and all showers will shift to the east of the state. Partly sunny, breezy conditions will develop. Instead of highs into the 70s, readings will go up to 60-65 Monday.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday. As high pressure moves across the region, fair weather will continue. After lows in the 30s and 40s, readings will top off around 60 or so during the afternoon. Partly sunny weather will come with this weather feature.
WET WEATHER RETURNS WEDNESDAY
Wet weather will come Wednesday. A low pressure system over the Great Lakes will move into the Northeast. As it approaches, clouds and showers will arrive before dawn Wednesday. The ever-so-common northeasterly wind will draw cooler air into the region, helping to make the wet feeling cooler and more clammy. The wet weather will be present all day, with off and on showers. Highs will only manage to crest somewhere in the 50s.
SCATTERED SHOWERS THURSDAY
Thursday will be unsettled, but not as wet as Wednesday. The low pressure system that will have made Wednesday will make its way east of the region generally; however, another spoke of energy wrapping around the low pressure center will pass. In doing so, more showers will be possible, but in a much more scattered fashion. Sunshine will also peak through the clouds at times. The air will still be cooler. Highs will again only reach into the 50s to maybe near 60.
CHANGEABLE FRIDAY
The weather will start off nicely on Friday but end with scattered showers. High pressure will lose the battle to low, as a storm system glides across the Great Lakes and southern Canada and into the Northeast. Partly sunny skies during the morning will become cloudy by mid to late afternoon. The air will be cooler than seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.