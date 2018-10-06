INCREASINGLY CLOUDY TONIGHT
We have enjoyed a nice afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s in some towns. Showers will pass through some towns this evening as a cold front passes through the state. After it passes, cooler air will come, bringing temperatures into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Clouds will also return as the wind switches to more of a northerly direction.
CLOUDY COLUMBUS DAY
Monday will be iffy. The cold front will settle to the south of New England. Dry air associated with high pressure to our north will have a tough time reaching Connecticut, limiting the amount of sunshine. The wind may also pick up a little moisture off the Atlantic that will add to the cloudiness. A sprinkle or spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry.
WARMER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday may start out cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle; however, sunshine will develop as a light southerly flow of warmer, more humid air will develops by afternoon. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s once the sun starts to come out during the afternoon.
By Wednesday, high pressure in the western Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm air into southern New England. Temperatures should rise into the 80s because of this flow. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949; our projected high of 84 degrees falls short of this record, but not by much.
RAIN POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
At some point, late next week, we could get some heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. When and how much rain will depend both on the timing of a cold front the track and pace of Tropical Storm Michael, now situated in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As it appears now, Tropical Storm Michael will move northeasterly and cross through the Gulf of Mexico, possibly strengthening to a Category 1 or 2 hurricane over the next few days. By Wednesday, the storm will make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle, perhaps. Then, the cold front will catch the storm and guide it either up the Appalachians of just to the east.
The models still do not agree on whether the core of the storm’s rain will pass through southern New England or stay to our south. The models also do not agree on the timing; an impact on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday are all projections. We will have to keep our eyes on the situation, as a more direct hit from this storm would mean a lot of rain and, perhaps, wind.
TURNING COLDER NEXT WEEKEND
Cooler weather will come next weekend. Although there is disagreement among the models in terms of timing and intensity, they all agree that the temperature will be going down significantly. Originating from central Canada, a pool of cold air ill move over the Great Lakes and move into the region during the day Saturday. At the same time, a wave of low pressure will move along its underbelly and pass through New England as the cold air is settling south. So, we think Saturday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Rain may also fall here, and there may be enough cold air for a little wet snow in the high elevations of northern New England. The sun will return Sunday, but the air will remain cooler, with lows in the 30s with frost and highs in the 50s during the afternoon.
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
