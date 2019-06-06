THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT...
A cold front passed through Connecticut today and now we have a northwesterly flow of drier air. This will set us up for some very pleasant weather tonight. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees under a mainly clear sky.
FRIDAY…
We will end the workweek on a very pleasant note! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds and temperatures will reach 80-85, but the humidity will be low. The wind will turn onshore during the afternoon and therefore temperatures at the beaches will be mostly in the 70s.
The sky will become clear Friday night, and the mercury will dip into the very comfortable 50s.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and it will set up shop over New England. That means we can look forward to very pleasant weather conditions both Saturday and Sunday! Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs 80-85, but the humidity will be low. Beach weather will be perfect with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s Saturday night.
Sunday will be another winner with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low to middle 80s. Once again, the humidity will be low, and highs at the beaches will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
The sky will be mainly clear Sunday night, and it’ll be another comfortable night with lows mostly in the 50s.
MONDAY…
A large area of moisture will move northward toward New England on Monday. The sky will become cloudy and there will be a rising chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state Monday night. This will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With moisture levels on the rise, we’ll also have showers or a few periods of rain.
TUESDAY…
A cold front will sweep across the state on Tuesday. Showers are likely in the morning through midday, and a few thunderstorms are possible. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region during the afternoon. The sky should become partly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs in the lower 80s are expected.
WEDNESDAY…
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. The air will turn cooler Wednesday night, and temperatures will dip into the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A coastal storm could bring a soaking rain to the state on Thursday. It may be breezy and cooler as well with highs in the 70s, perhaps the 60s if we stay cloudy and wet throughout the day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
