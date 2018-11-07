TODAY AND TOMORROW…
Today will be mostly sunny and quite breezy. A westerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher. Cool air will gradually move into the state, but temperatures should still manage to reach 60 degrees or higher by midday or during the early afternoon. Temperatures will trend downward as the afternoon progresses.
The air will turn much cooler tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees by tomorrow morning. The westerly breeze will ease up a bit and the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 50s. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip to near freezing tomorrow night.
MORE RAIN FRIDAY…
Another storm system will move up the coast on Friday. Friday morning will be dry, and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny. However, clouds will quickly take over and rain will develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s and low 50s before the rain arrives. Rain will be heavy at times Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 40s Friday evening and overnight lows will be in the 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain will end quickly Saturday morning and the sky will be partly sunny most of the day. However, a strong northwesterly wind will develop as the storm intensifies to our north. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible. The air will turn colder too. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
The wind will gradually subside Saturday night and the sky will become clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in many outlying areas.
High pressure will build into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a pleasant day. The sky will be mostly sunny, but it will be breezy and chilly with highs only in the 40s. We can expect a hard freeze Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the low and middle 20s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
Another storm will move into New England early next week. Monday, we can expect increasing cloudiness and light rain or a wintry mix may develop toward evening. Highs will be in the 40s. A wintry mix and rain will fall across the state Monday night. There may be some accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills. It’ll be a breezy, chilly night with lows in the 30s.
Precipitation on Tuesday should be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. An easterly or northeasterly wind should keep inland highs in the 40s. Temperatures could pop into the 50s, especially in Southeastern Connecticut.
OCTOBER 2018...
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
