THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After peaking in the mid to upper 50s inland, and from the upper 40s to lower along the shoreline… temperatures remain pleasant, settling into the 40s after sunset. So if you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the above normal temps, you can this evening! Overnight, the mercury only bottoms out between 40 and 45, about 15 degrees above average! This is due to an approaching warm front, with increasing cloud cover and a southerly flow. In fact, by daybreak, areas of fog will likely develop across the state.
THE END OF THE WEEK…
The high impact storm system that has been making national headlines brings some wet weather to Connecticut as we close out the week tomorrow. The most potent part of it will pass through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada; so we’re not expecting any severe weather, locally. For tomorrow, there will be isolated showers but not a washout, periods of dry weather and periods with showers. A cold front swings through the region around/after the evening commute… with it some downpours, perhaps a gusty wind or a rumble of thunder.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the front, colder air won’t rush into the state (it slowly filters in). Saturday, any lingering cloud cover erodes and while still mild, it won’t be as warm as Friday with highs near 50. It will also be breezy. Sunday will be cooler and less windy. St. Patrick’s Day will start out with temps in the 20s, then they’ll top out between 40 and 45 under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, a weak disturbance or clipper is in play again… while Monday will likely feature more clouds than sun, a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Then things are quiet, but cooler than average as we kick of spring with the vernal equinox on Wednesday!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.