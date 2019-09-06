WATCHING DORIAN FOR FRIDAY…
Hurricane Dorian will move away from the coast of North Carolina and Virginia today. Dorian will then move out to sea to the south and east of New England tonight and tomorrow morning. Although Dorian will gradually weaken, it will still be a large and powerful hurricane. Here in Connecticut, we can expect some fringe effects. Today will be mostly cloudy with some filtered sun for a while. The risk of showers will be on the rise during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s. A north or northeasterly breeze will pick up as well.
Tonight we can expect showers or periods of rain and breezy conditions. Tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) are expected on Cape Cod and the Islands. While winds in Connecticut could gust to over 30 mph, damaging winds are unlikely. The strongest winds in the state will be in New London County, where there might be some gusts up to 40 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
There is the potential for some minor coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties from 5pm this afternoon until 9pm Saturday.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow morning could be rainy and breezy, but weather conditions will improve as Dorian races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes. After a dreary start to the day, the sky should become partly sunny as temperatures reach the low and middle 70s during the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Overall, it's going to be a very nice weekend for outdoor activities once we get beyond tomorrow morning. It is a busy weekend with many fairs in the state. We have the Hebron Harvest Fair, the North Haven Fair, the Wapping Fair in South Windsor, the Bethlehem Fair, and the Ledyard Fair.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure building into New England, Monday should be a very pleasant day with lows near 50, and highs 70-75. The sky will be mostly sunny.
We can expect more beautiful weather on Tuesday with sunny skies, morning lows in the 40s and lower 50s, and afternoon highs 70-75.
The next chance for unsettled weather should come on Wednesday. An approaching cold front may send a few showers and thunderstorms our way in the afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow of warmer air. Temperatures should reach 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher.
On the heels of the cold front, cooler air will return to the state on Thursday. It should be a bright, sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs 70-75.
WEDNESDAY’S STORMY WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tolland County Wednesday afternoon. The tornado started in Coventry and it ended in Mansfield, approximately from 5:40-5:49 pm. The estimated maximum wind speed was 85-90 mph. The maximum path width was 50 yards and the path length was a discontinuous 3.2 miles. One of the locations that was hit hard was the Skungamaug River Golf Course, where the tornado damaged many trees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
