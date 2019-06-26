TODAY, TOMORROW & FRIDAY…
This will be a period of very warm weather with moderate humidity. We are not forecasting a heat wave, but temperatures all 3 days will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Areas of fog will burn off this morning, then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up later in the day, mainly to the north and west of Connecticut. A few showers may wander across the state tonight, as lows range from 60-65.
Thursday and Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Once again, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low, although we’ll have to keep an eye on Friday evening for the potential for storms in Western Connecticut.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The warm weather will carry over into the weekend. If we get enough sunshine, highs on Saturday will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The sky will be partly sunny and there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.
There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. This is when a cold front will sweep across the state. Temperatures should reach the 80s before the cold front arrives. Cooler air will overspread the state late Sunday and Sunday night. There will be a strengthening northwest wind. Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by late Sunday night.
MONDAY, JULY 1ST…
Monday will be a refreshing day with partly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze! Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s and the humidity will be low.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will also be a nice day with high pressure in place. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a comfortable morning, temperatures will rise well into the 80s during the afternoon, but the humidity will remain low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
