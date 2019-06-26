WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Highs today were in the mid to upper 80s. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was at least 88 degrees. At least the humidity wasn’t too bad with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The sky was mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms fired up to the west of Connecticut in New York and Pennsylvania. Several of those storms became severe.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A few showers and storms should make their way into Western Connecticut this evening. While a strong storm can’t be ruled out, they will tend to weaken. Any showers and storms should completely dissipate by midnight. Otherwise, we can expect a clear to partly cloudy sky with patchy fog forming after midnight. Temperatures will fall from the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.
THURSDAY, & FRIDAY…
The warm weather will continue! Highs both days will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees and the humidity will be moderate. The beaches will be cooler with highs 80-85. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be very low both days. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later Friday night.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The warm weather will carry over into the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees once again, and the humidity will be a little higher as well. A weak cold front will move into the state Saturday and that means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon. However, a shower can’t be ruled out early in the morning. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A northwesterly flow will bring slightly cooler and drier air into the state on Sunday. Still, temperatures are expected to peak in the 80s. There could be a brief shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and a nice breeze.
MONDAY, JULY 1ST…
July will begin on a pleasant note. Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, but not too humid. Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could move across the state Monday night along with a weak cold front.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday should be dry with the cold front near the coast of Southern New England or slightly offshore. The sky should be mostly sunny, and the air will be warm with highs 85-90. However, humidity levels will be in the comfortable range.
WEDNESDAY…
The day before the July 4th holiday is expected to be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky and highs 85-90. Once again, the humidity should be fairly low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
