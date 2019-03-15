THE END OF THE WEEK…
The high impact storm system that has been making national headlines brings some wet weather to Connecticut as we close out the week today. The most potent part of it will pass through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada; so locally, we’re not expecting any severe weather. For today, there will be isolated showers, but it won't be a washout. We'll have periods of dry weather today with those pesky showers around from time to time. A cold front swings through the region around/after the evening commute. With it we'll see some downpours, perhaps a gusty wind or a rumble of thunder.
As we move through the night, you can expect the showers to taper off. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy with continued mild temperatures.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the front, colder air won’t rush into the state (it slowly filters in). Tomorrow, any lingering cloud cover erodes and while still mild, it won’t be as warm as today with highs near 50. It will also be breezy. Sunday will be cooler and less windy. St. Patrick’s Day will start out with temps in the 20s, then they’ll top out between 40 and 45 under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, a weak disturbance or clipper is in play again… while Monday will likely feature more clouds than sun, a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Then things are quiet, but cooler than average as we kick of spring with the vernal equinox on Wednesday!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
