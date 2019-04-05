A WINTRY MIX DEVELOPING TODAY…
It now looks like most of today will be dry. Any filtered sunshine this morning will give way to a cloudy sky, and rain will develop during the mid to late afternoon. In some parts of the state there will be a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow. Today is going to be a rather chilly day with highs only in the 40s.
We can expect more rain tonight. Where there is a wintry mix, a change to rain can be expected. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
The first weekend of April is looking good! Rain will end early tomorrow morning, then we’ll be in great shape for the rest of the day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s away from the coast!
Temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees tomorrow night under a mainly clear sky.
Sunday will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Clouds will overspread the state Sunday night and rain is expected to develop toward Monday morning. High pressure to our north will produce an east to northeasterly flow of cooler, maritime air Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.
MONDAY…
An area of low pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday and a warm front will move up the coast toward Southern New England. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain. Temperatures should reach the 50s, but we could stay in the 40s if the warm front hangs up to our south. More rain is likely Monday night and some locally heavy showers are possible. Rain should end before dawn Tuesday.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday is shaping up to be a brighter day! The sky will become partly sunny and cool air will lag behind the departing storm. Therefore, temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees or higher! Cooler air will eventually arrive Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
Both days will be dry and seasonably cool. Wednesday should be partly sunny with a brisk northwesterly wind. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. The mercury will then dip into the 30s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and still a bit breezy. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees once again.
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler than normal and a little drier than normal. However, snowfall was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. However, total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
