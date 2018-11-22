THANKSGIVING’S RECORD COLD…
Today goes down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since records have been kept (and they go back to 1905)! Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low temperature (so far) of 11 degrees, the prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd of 14 degrees (set in 1969) was easily broken. Also, the record low for ANY Thanksgiving was also broken… prior to today, it was 12 (set on the 28th in 2002).
The high today was 21 degrees. This also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November (1978) as well as for ANY Thanksgiving (set on the 23rd in 1989). ALSO, our 21 degree high temperature for today is the COLDEST HIGH of any day in the entire month of November.
Furthermore: The ‘average’ temperature for the day is 16 degrees. Given we don’t drop below 11 by midnight, 11.22.18 is a tie for 2nd coldest November day on record (with 11.17.24). The coldest is 11.26.38, that’s when the average temperature was 15 degrees!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
This evening temperatures will drop through the teens and the wind will make it feel more like the single digits if not sub-zero. As high pressure builds into the region and right over Southern New England tonight, the wind will subside. Combine this with plenty of dry air in place and the clear sky, great raditional cooling will get underway. This will allow temperatures by daybreak to drop into the single digits inland, near 10 degrees along the shoreline.
Given all of this, we are certainly on track to break more records. For November 23rd, the record low is 12 degrees, set in 1972 for the Hartford Area; and is 16 degrees for Bridgeport, set in the same year.
BLACK FRIDAY…
After another round of record cold early in the day, temperatures begin to rebound. We’ll get to enjoy another day of ample sunshine and the wind will be much calmer. Temperatures should peak near 30 inland, near freezing along the shoreline. You will need to bundle up, but the weather will otherwise be decent for holiday shopping.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Big-time relief from the frigid weather is on the way! Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain (or a wintry mix at the onset in the NW Hills) will develop by evening as the next coastal storm takes aim at New England.
We will have periods of rain Saturday night with temperatures steady or rising through the 30s. At times, the rain could be heavy. Sunday morning the rain ends, with partial clearing thereafter. That afternoon will be nice and mild with highs in the 50s. This bodes well for those returning home after a long Thanksgiving weekend!
NEXT WEEK…
Another storm system is forecast to move up the coast on Monday. This one appears to also come in the form of primarily rain with a track close to the coast. Monday morning should be dry, but rain becomes likely during the afternoon. Highs Monday should range from 45 to 50.
Tuesday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be a bit breezy with highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Wednesday, should be mostly cloudy and continued breezy. A few rain and wet snow showers will be possible. We are forecasting highs near 40.
Thursday, as of now, will be storm-free with a party to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will again be below average, as highs will be near 40.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
