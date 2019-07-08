THIS WEEK
Pleasant Today and Tomorrow
With high pressure in place, today will be partly sunny and the air will be warm, but dry – for the most part. A weak disturbance will be moving through this morning, bringing with it some shoreline shower activity. After that moves through, it should turn out to be a pretty good day of weather. Highs will be in the 80s
Tomorrow should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be low however, which is great news.
Hot and sticky Wednesday
90-degree heat will return by the middle of the week. Wednesday should be partly sunny and slightly more humid as a southwesterly flow returns.
Showers and thunderstorms Thursday
Thursday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A cold front will move into southern New England during the afternoon. This front will reintroduce a risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Pleasant Friday & next weekend
Friday will be much better. By then, the cold front will have moved away to the south and east of New England. Although a few showers may linger early in the day, they will be mostly gone by mid-morning. Then, by midday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs are expected to be in mid 80s.
Saturday will be hotter, but the humidity will remain low enough that the day will still be comfortable. Highs will be in the low-90s under a partly sunny sky. Sunday will be equally hot and a touch muggier under partly to mostly sunny skies.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
