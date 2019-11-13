RECORD COLD THIS MORNING…
A strong cold front passed through the state yesterday. Rain changed to snow, but snowfall accumulations were minimal, ranging from nothing to less than 1”. We're now dealing with the coldest air of the season! It poured in throughout the day yesterday and is certainly with us this morning. As a matter of fact, the temp in Bridgeport this morning, at 4am, dropped to 22 degrees, sending the old record of 23 from 1986 packing! You know what this means, it's going to be a tough morning at the bus stop. The wind chill is ranging from -1 to 10 above! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 13th, is 18 degrees, set in 2001. We'll be sure to let you know if that record falls.
TODAY…
Today will be mostly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the range of 27-35. This is a solid 20-25 degrees colder than normal. The normal, or average high for November 13th for the Greater Hartford Area is 53 degrees. The wind chill will be in the teens and lower 20s during the afternoon, but the wind will subside later in the day as high pressure builds into New England.
With a light wind and partly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
THURSDAY…
Record cold is possible tomorrow morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986. The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees, also set in 1986. High pressure will move offshore to the east of New England tomorrow and a south to southeasterly flow will develop. Therefore, the cold air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher in the afternoon. The ocean flow may also result in an increase in cloud cover. There is a chance portions of Southern New England will see a little snow or rain shower activity during the day and a at night. The best chance for precipitation should be across Rhode Island, Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. However, a snow or rain shower can’t be ruled out in Connecticut.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A storm will begin to move up the coast, and a cold front will move into far Northern New England. Neither system will impact our weather on Friday. We expect a mainly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn even milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s! The cold front will pass through Connecticut by late Friday night, and a northerly flow of colder air will be in place by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
An Arctic high pressure system will roll into Northern New England on Saturday. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chilly air. Lows Saturday morning will range from 25-30, and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s across most of the state. Shoreline communities may have a shot at 40 degrees. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.
High pressure will be centered over far Northern New England on Sunday, while low pressure spins around off the Carolina Coast. The east to northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will likely spread a deck of ocean clouds into Connecticut. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. For now, we are keeping Sunday dry, but there is a chance rain could sneak into the state for at least part of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Our weather Monday and Tuesday will greatly depend on the track and the speed of the offshore storm. There is a chance for rain either Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain a little below normal with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
