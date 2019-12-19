THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cold day with highs only in the upper teens and 20s, we are now in for a very cold night. Temperatures will fall back through the teens this evening, and overnight lows will range from 5 to 15. The wind will ease up a little, but not completely.
FRIDAY…
Like today, tomorrow will be bright and sunny. However, it will be breezy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 30 degrees. High pressure will be centered to our north in Canada. Therefore, we can expect a stiff north or northwesterly breeze, which will keep the wind chill in the teens much of the day. However, the wind won’t be as strong as it was today.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Good news: We don’t have to worry about any storms over the weekend! Instead, high pressure will remain in control of our weather. Plus, we will climb out of the deep freeze. Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5-15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-30s. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light.
Sunday will be even better. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38-45. The sky should be partly sunny to mostly sunny.
THE HOLIDAY WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky, and highs in the 40s to kick off the Holiday week.
It looks like Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50! Wednesday, Christmas Day, should be mostly sunny and slightly colder with highs in the 40s.
The next chance for any precipitation won’t come until Thursday. That’s when we could see a wintry mix of wet snow and/or rain. However, it does not look like a big storm at this point.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)…
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.0” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
