9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a cloudy, blustery Friday evening. There are only a few sprinkles in the state at this hour. The north to northeasterly wind is still gusting to 20-30 mph. Groton had a recent gust to 31 mph. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s. The temperature is 46 degrees in Willimantic and Waterbury, 50 degrees in Hartford, and 51 degrees in Bridgeport and New Haven. The wind will gradually diminish as the night progresses.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The large ocean storm that has been bringing rain and a gusty wind to Southern New England is now moving away to the south of Nantucket this evening. It made its closest approach to the New England Coast earlier today. Therefore, weather conditions will gradually improve throughout the night. Showers will end, and the wind will become less intense. However, the sky will remain cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s this evening. Overnight, lows will range from 38-45.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
A weak area of high pressure will move into the region tomorrow. However, plenty of low-level moisture will remain in place. That means we’ll see a lot of clouds, but there will some sunshine. Clouds will give way to some partial clearing tomorrow, and temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s. The wind will become very light.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy. A weak disturbance will approach New England from the west and it could stir up a few showers during the afternoon and evening. The showers will be hit or miss, which means many towns won’t get one. It is going to be a comfortable day for outdoor activities with highs 55-60.
The sky will become mainly clear Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
MONDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England on Monday, and that means the new week will be off to a pleasant start! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the afternoon will be mild with highs in the low and middle 60s.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and a shower is possible. However, most of the day will be dry. Highs should range from 55-60.
WEDNESDAY…
An area of low pressure will likely impact the state by mid-week. The major guidance models are now coming into better agreement. Therefore, we expect periods of rain and drizzle along with areas of fog. If the storm tracks to the south of New England, we will remain in a cool northeasterly flow. If that happens, highs will be in the 50s at best.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures should reach the 60s away from the coast. Showers may arrive by evening, and more showers are likely Thursday night as the cold front passes through the state.
FRIDAY…
On the heels of the front, much cooler air will overspread the region on a gusty northwesterly wind. Highs on Friday will be no higher than the 50s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a brief shower is possible.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
