THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The ocean storm that continues to bring blustery conditions to the state is now Subtropical Storm Melissa! Melissa is centered approximately 200 miles south of Nantucket and is slowly drifting toward the southwest, away from New England.
This evening and tonight will be cloudy and blustery. There will be some spotty light rain and drizzle, but most of the night will be rain-free. The north to northeasterly wind will gust to over 30 mph, especially this evening. The wind should settle down a little later tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
According to the National Hurricane Center, Melissa will move eastward and farther out to sea this weekend. Here in Connecticut, weather conditions will improve. Tomorrow will start out cloudy, and there could be a few sprinkles or some spotty drizzle in the morning. However, we should be in pretty good shape for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, which begins at 8:00 am. The temperature will rise through the 50s tomorrow morning and it should be close to 60 degrees by noon. A little sunshine should break through the clouds tomorrow afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 60s. There will be a brisk northerly breeze in the morning, but the wind should become lighter during the afternoon.
A weak front will pass through the state tomorrow night. A few sprinkles are possible. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.
High pressure will move into New England on Sunday and that means we’ll enjoy some very pleasant weather. The sky will become mostly sunny, and it’ll be quite comfortable with highs near 70! The normal, or average, high for October 13 is 64 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
A batch of showers will move across the state Sunday night, but they will depart before dawn. Lows will range from 45-50.
We’ll round out the Columbus Day weekend with some nice weather on Monday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it’ll be another mild day with highs near 70 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the low and middle 60s.
A cold front and an area of low pressure will bring more rain to the state on Wednesday. We could get a decent soaking, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will most likely range from 58-65.
On the heels of that storm, a gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into the state on Thursday. Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wind gusts to 40 mph are quite possible.
High pressure will move into New England by the end of the week, and that means Friday will be calmer. We can expect mostly sunny skies, lows in the 30s, and highs in the 60s.
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
