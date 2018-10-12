AFTERNOON UPDATE...
In the wake of a cold front and Michael moving away from Southern New England (that in tandem brought over 2” of rain to parts of CT): the wind is up, temps/humidity are down. A clearing trend is underway across the state and it will continue as the afternoon progresses.
For the weekend…
Clouds move back in tonight, with scattered showers around for Saturday morning (not ideal by any means for all of the Hartford Marathon, Relay, Half Marathon and 5k races that kick off at 8am). Temps will start out in the 40s and warm into the 50s during the afternoon with partial clearing.
Sunday will be a brighter, dry day. However the morning starts out cold, in the 35-40 degree range inland (patchy frost will be possible in the typically cooler spots). During the afternoon, the mercury hits 60 or higher.
Next week, there are just a couple chances for rain: late Monday and then perhaps again on Wednesday. Temperature-wise, we’ll be closer to what is ‘normal’ or average for mid-October.
Mark
-------------------------
TODAY…
Michael will move rapidly out to sea today and weather conditions will improve nicely. The rain in Southeastern Connecticut will end quickly, then clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler, drier air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and the humidity will be noticeably lower.
The mercury will dip into the 40s tonight, perhaps the upper 30s in the normally cooler locations. After a mainly clear evening, the sky will become mostly cloudy after midnight and a couple of showers may move into the state during the pre-dawn hours.
A BRISK OCTOBER WEEKEND…
A disturbance aloft will move across Southern New England tomorrow morning with clouds and showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow morning and you’ll want to bring a jacket if you plan on attending the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon. The showers won’t last long. High pressure will move into the region tomorrow afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. However, the air will remain cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze throughout much of the day, but the wind will subside by tomorrow evening.
Thanks to clear skies and light winds, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas tomorrow night. There may be a touch of frost in the normally colder locations, but a widespread frost appears unlikely.
With high pressure in place, Sunday will be quite pleasant. The morning chill will wear off and the afternoon will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will likely enjoy a good deal of sunshine throughout the day and the wind will be light.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak low pressure system will move into New England from the west on Monday. The sky will become cloudy and showers or even a few periods of rain will develop. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the lower 60s.
High pressure will move into New England on Tuesday and a return to fair weather appears likely. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 55-60.
A storm system will move out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday and cooler air will move into the region from the northwest. There is a chance for some rain or showers, but for now we are keeping most of Wednesday dry with partly sunny skies and a developing northwesterly breeze. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday should be dry and cool with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET...
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
