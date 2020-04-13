THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
***THE HIGH WIND WARNING and the COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY will expire early this evening***
As expected, it was very stormy day with torrential downpours, winds exceeding 60 mph, and tens of thousands of customers without power. Weather conditions will quickly improve this evening when a cold front passes through the state. Rain and thunderstorms will come to an end, and the wind will become less intense. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s as a northwesterly wind begins to usher, cooler and drier air into the state.
The sky will become mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s across most of the state. Some upper 30s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
TUESDAY…
A much quieter day! The sky will be partly sunny, and the breeze will be tolerable. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY…
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast then it will be centered well to the east of Cape Cod by evening. It will have little or no impact on Connecticut. However, there will be a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few wet snowflakes in the higher elevations. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and highs will be in the lower 50s.
The sky will become partly cloudy to clear Wednesday night, and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be a quiet, but very chilly day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s despite a partly sunny sky. There will be a brisk northwesterly breezy too.
Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows ranging from 25-32.
FRIDAY…
A storm system will approach the New England from the west. Therefore, we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover, and there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon. There could be some wet snow in the hills Friday evening. It’s is going to be another chilly day with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
The wet will end Friday night, and temperatures will dip into the 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is looking good with high pressure in control of our weather. The sky should be mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s. A northwesterly breeze will make it feel a little cooler.
The models really diverge by Sunday. The GFS is forecasting a few late day showers, and a southerly flow of milder air. Highs would be close to 60 degrees. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting a coastal storm to our south that would bring rain or at least some showers. If that scenario is correct, temperatures would rise no higher than the 50s, perhaps even the 40s due to a cool northeasterly flow. We’ll keep you updated!
MONDAY…
For now, Monday looks good with partly sunny skies, and a cool northwesterly breeze. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.