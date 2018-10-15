LATE EVENING UPDATE...
At 11pm, temperatures ranged from near 60 in the NW Hills, to almost 70 along the shoreline. These readings are roughly 25 degrees warmer than 24 hours earlier, pretty incredible - all compliments of a strong southerly flow.
With the arrival of a cold front, areas of rain (heavy at times) and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the next couple of hours. But by daybreak, the front is offshore and temperatures will be in the 40s... it will still be quite windy, out of the northwest perhaps gusting to over 30 mph.
Mark
---------------------------------
MONDAY RECAP…
It was damp and drizzly start to the week. After beginning in the upper 30s and lower 40s, temperatures slowly made their way into the 60s in the wake of a warm front with a southerly wind.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Drizzle and showers will be around, and temperatures will continue their slow, upward progression. As warmer and somewhat unstable air moves into the state on a southerly wind there will even be a chance for some thunderstorms (especially across southeastern and coastal Connecticut), primarily before midnight with a cold front moving in from the west. In the wake of the front, by daybreak, expect a clearing trend and for temperatures to drop into the mid-40s.
TOMORROW…
Our Tuesday will feature dry, brighter and cooler weather as high pressure builds into the region. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should top out between 55 and 60. The morning will be breezy, but the wind should weaken as the day progresses.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Wednesday, we expect temperatures below average. We’ll begin with readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s; then, only warm into the mid-50s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but during the afternoon an isolated shower can’t be ruled out as a cold front pushes into and through the region. Behind the front, temperatures trend cooler by the evening commute as chillier air filters into CT on a northwesterly wind.
Thursday will be even colder! Morning lows will be in the mid-30s, and despite abundant sunshine highs during the afternoon will only be in the upper 40s!! For comparison, the normal high for October 18th is 62 degrees.
The coldest air will come Thursday night into Friday morning, this is when a widespread frost will be possible. With a clear sky and diminishing wind, lows will go into the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, and into the mid-30s along the coastline.
We’ll end the week on a bright note, and somewhat milder. Temperatures Friday afternoon rebound nicely, back into the mid and upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
While not a washout, a few showers will be possible over the first half of the weekend (thanks to a weak storm system moving through the region). Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40 and then warm to near 60. As of now, Sunday looks to be a dry, sunnier and cooler day with highs near 50.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
