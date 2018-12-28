FRIDAY…
Rain has overspread the state, and will be moderately heavy at times through afternoon before taping off to scattered showers by this evening. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5 to 1.0” (with locally higher amounts possible, in southeastern CT), so only minor/nuisance type poor drainage flooding is a possibility. The wind also intensifies, transporting milder air into the state (gusts out of the south could top 35 mph)… helping to boost temperatures well into the 50s.
Prior to this impending wet weather, 2018 is currently the 6th wettest year since records have been kept (they go back to 1905 for the Hartford Area). We just need 0.05” to move into the 5th spot… which looks inevitable over the next 24 hours. We need 1.35” to move into 4th place!
THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018…
The final weekend of the year looks to be dry and storm-free. However, there will be a substantial drop in temperature. Saturday, we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind Friday’s wet weather. Temperatures initially could reach 50 before dropping later in the day (from the 40s into the 30s), as a northwesterly wind filters colder air into the state. Then Sunday, we’ll start out near 20 degrees and only rebound to the mid-30s under a mainly sunny sky.
TRANSITIONING TO 2019…
The final day of 2018 (Monday) looks to start out dry, then end wet. Clouds will increase and rain becomes likely by the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. If you have plans to ring in the New Year, you’ll need an umbrella as we’ll be dodging raindrops into the night. Then, for January 1st (Tuesday), the wet weather departs and the 2019 begins on a mild note… temperatures could be close to 50 for highs!
Wednesday, we’ll be monitoring the potential development of a storm system and how close it comes to CT (or stays offshore). Regardless, temperatures trend colder with highs back in the 30s. By Thursday, we may struggle to make it above freezing!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
