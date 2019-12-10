**** A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect state wide from tonight through noon tomorrow****
TODAY…
A cold front will reach Connecticut this afternoon. While it's fairly dry out there this morning, the rain will fill in during the afternoon with the arrival of the cold front. It is going to be quite breezy and balmy with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees! The normal high for December 10th is 42 degrees, and the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 67 degrees, set in 1946.
The front will slowly move off the New England Coast tonight, but a wave of low pressure will develop on the front. At the same time colder air will move into the state. Therefore, rain will mix with and change to sleet and wet snow late tonight. Temperatures should dip to 30-35.
WEDNESDAY...
Snow is expected across much of the state tomorrow morning and this will have an impact on the morning commute. The snow should end by midday then we can expect some partial clearing during the afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations should range from 1-4”. While that isn’t a lot of snow, it is coming at a bad time. Therefore, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow morning. We’ll be in much better shape during the afternoon commute, although it will be a cold afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Thursday. That means we can expect a quiet, but cold day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the teens and lower 20s. Afternoon highs will range from 28-35.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move off the New England Coast on Friday and the next storm system will move northward from the Deep South. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and we may see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain develop during the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 30s and lower 40s.
The wintry mix will likely change to rain Friday night since the storm will take a warm track, hugging the Eastern Seaboard.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain is likely Saturday morning, but the storm will move quickly. Therefore, we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon as a drier west to northwesterly flow develops. With enough sunshine breaking through the clouds, temperatures could reach or exceed the 50-degree mark.
Sunday should be partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. That is still pretty nice for the middle of December.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday, but a front will be stalled to the south of New England. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic Monday will be dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy, and the air will be somewhat colder with highs in the low and middle 40s.
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
