NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Any lingering light snow will be confined to the Hills of northern CT (with little to no accumulation). Elsewhere, we’ll see scattered/spotty rain showers… and any snow will switch to rain; otherwise, it’s just a cloudy day. The wet weather lasts past the evening commute before ending. Also, by this evening, areas of fog develop.
Tomorrow will be windy, and brighter. Temps peak near 40 before dropping later in the day. Then, it gets colder Thursday/Friday (lows in the teens)… highs Thursday will be below freezing, then we’re back into the mid-30s to end the week.
The weekend still appears to feature a warming trend: 40s Saturday, near 50 Sunday. Both days will be dry.
After today, our next chance for rain or snow showers comes next Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY, 2/18/20…
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region today, and a warm front will move up the coast toward Southern New England. The warm front may hang up just to the south of Connecticut. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is expected to develop by later this morning, roughly between 9:00 am and noon. Although there are a few snowflakes out there this morning, according to the only live Doppler in CT, we should be in good shape for the morning commute. Any frozen precipitation will change to all rain this afternoon, and areas of fog will develop. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut, but temperatures will rise into the 40s in southern portions of the state.
Rain, drizzle, and fog will linger into early tonight, then the clouds will clear away after midnight as a northwesterly flow of drier air develops on the heels of a cold front. It won’t be too cold with lows in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but they will tend to settle back during the afternoon. The northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. By evening, temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s, and the wind chill will be in the teens. The actual air temperature will drop into the teens to near 20 by dawn Thursday.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. The sky will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees. The wind won’t be a strong as it will be tomorrow, but there will be enough of a wind to keep wind chills in the single digits and teens.
A storm will move off the coast of the Southeastern United States Thursday night and Friday morning. It will have no impact on our weather. Instead, a ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England by late Thursday night. The combination of a mainly clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens.
FRIDAY…
After a cold start, temperatures will recover nicely during the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and a developing southwesterly flow. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 30s.
Friday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s.
THE WEEKEND…
If you’re not a fan of winter, you are going to love the weekend forecast! Temperatures will continue to rise as cold air retreats to the north. Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50! Sunday will be nice as well with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs near 50. A southwesterly breeze from off the cold water in Long Island Sound will probably limit highs to the 40s along the shoreline. The water temperature is currently in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
After a long stretch of quiet weather, we may have to deal with a storm early next week. Precipitation could arrive Monday afternoon, but it may hold off until Monday night. At this point, it looks like the storm will bring a wintry mix and rain. However, a lot could change since the storm is still a week away. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.