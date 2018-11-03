THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER
Wind will calm tonight
After many towns received over 3.00” of rain and a few towns experienced wind gusts to 50 MPH, the stormy weather will subside tonight. The wind will go down tonight. High pressure will move into New England and the gradient creating the wind will relax. At the same time, the sky will become completely clear. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time ends tonight
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour when you go to bed, as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM. The result will be most noticeable at sunset: sunset Saturday was at 5:42, but it will come at 4:41 Sunday. This occasion is also an opportune time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors.
Sunny Sunday
Sunday will be a very nice day for outdoor activities. With high pressure nearby, the sky will be sunny, and the wind will be very light. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK
More changes can be expected early next week. A warm front will advance northward toward southern New England. Therefore, we can expect cloudy skies both Monday and Tuesday and there will be some rain and drizzle from time to time. However, we don’t expect anything too heavy. Still, it will be gray and overcast much of the time. Highs Monday should be near 50 degrees. Tuesday, Election Day, should be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
A strong cold front could bring numerous showers or periods of rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. On the heels of the departing front, a gusty westerly wind will develop, and the sky will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will spread over the state Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees by late Wednesday night.
Thursday should be partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. The wind should diminish in the afternoon. That’s when high pressure will move closer to the state.
Another storm system should move into the Northeast on Friday and there is a good chance more rain and wind will develop. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will be windy, partly sunny, and colder as Friday’s storm pulls away and colder air arrives from southern Canada. In many towns, highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s.
OCTOBER 2018
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
