THIS WEEKEND
Windy today
Expect the wind to stir today as the sky clears. The coastal storm that brought rain overnight will intensify as it moves northward into eastern Canada. The pressure gradient will tighten, causing the wind. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely. If you have plans to rake up some leaves this weekend, today is not your day. Plus, the departing storm will pull chilly air into southern New England. Highs that were in the 40s to near 50 degrees during the morning will continue to fall through the 40s throughout the afternoon then into the 30s by evening. After some early morning clouds, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. There will also be a few showers coming off the Great Lakes this afternoon that could amount to either a brief interlude of rain or a flurry of snowflakes for a short time in some towns.
Frosty tonight
The wind will gradually subside tonight and the sky will be clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in many outlying areas.
Less wind tomorrow
High pressure will move into the Northeast Sunday and that means we can look forward to a mostly sunny day. However, it will be breezy and quite chilly with highs only in the low and middle 40s. These are temperatures we normally expect in early December.
A hard freeze is likely Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low and middle 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another coastal storm will move into New England early next week.
Pleasant Monday
We’ll be in good shape on Monday with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Precipitation will begin late Monday night, perhaps as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. There may be some minor accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills of northern and western Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, chilly night with lows in the 30s.
Stormy Tuesday
Precipitation on Tuesday will be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. This will allow warmer air to move into the state, especially aloft. Highs will range from the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. An east to northeasterly wind will become stronger as the day progresses. The storm will depart late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that’s when the rain will come to an end. Since this storm will also bring a period of heavy rain, more flooding is possible.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY
A strong northwest wind will usher cold air into the state on Wednesday. Gusts to 40+ mph are possible, and highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind chill is expected to be in the 20s most of the day. There is chance for a flurry or snow shower. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night will be quite cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Thursday will be nice, but temperatures will remain below normal. We can expect mostly sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday should be partly sunny and a little milder with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
