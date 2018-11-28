THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Lingering flurries and snow showers will come to an end. However, a strong storm in the Canadian Maritimes will keep the brisk northwest wind going. We can expect gusts to 20-30 mph this evening. In some locations, there may be an occasional gust to over 30 mph. The wind won’t be quite as intense overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 27-34 in most locations and the sky will be partly cloudy.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The end of the week, and the final days of November, will be better. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs 40-45. The northwest wind will still be strong with gusts to 30 mph or higher at times.
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow night and the wind will finally subside. The sky will be mainly clear, and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Friday.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the low and middle the 40s. High pressure will remain in place across Southern New England and that means the wind will be light throughout the day.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a rain or snow shower in some locations.
ANOTHER STORM ARRIVES ON THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A storm will move into the Midwest on Saturday, then it will track across the Great Lakes Region Saturday night and Sunday. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm and that means we’ll have rain, not snow. The bulk of the rain will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning, and it could be heavy at times. This is the last thing we need after the going through a November that will end up being be the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. At least temperatures will be on the rise this weekend and we’ll finally get a break from this chilly weather. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, but Sunday will be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s. Not bad for early December!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 at the coast. However, a northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph and it will certainly feel much cooler. The wind will subside Monday night with the arrival of high pressure. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.
The tranquil weather won’t last very long. Another storm will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. The morning will be dry, but a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected during the afternoon. Highs should range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. The wintry mix could change to snow Tuesday night, but that will all depend on the exact storm track.
A few snow showers are possible Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, a gusty northwest wind, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.