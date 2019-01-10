THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a day with highs in the 30s, the air will continue to turn colder tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the teens. The northwest wind will ease up a little, but it will remain brisk throughout the night. Therefore, we’re going to be dealing with some mighty low wind chills. By late tonight, the wind chill will range from 0 to 10 above across most of the state, but 0 to 10 below in the Litchfield Hills! The sky will become mainly clear.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move closer to New England tomorrow. Therefore, we can look forward to a sunny day, but it will be blustery and cold with highs only 25-30. The northwest will gust to 30 mph or higher, and the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens.
The coldest weather of the week will come tomorrow night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the single digits in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s. Morning sunshine will likely fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. At least the wind won’t be too strong.
A storm will move off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday, but it will move out to sea far to the south of New England. The northern branch of the jet stream is not expected to phase with the southern branch and that’s why the storm won’t take a northerly turn up the coast. The sky will become cloudy Saturday night and a few flurries are possible before dawn, especially near the coast. Temperatures will dip into the teens. The shoreline may get brushed with more flurries Sunday morning. Otherwise, we can expect clouds to mix will some partial sunshine as the day progresses. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows 5-15.
NEXT WEEK…
This will be a relatively quiet period of weather. The storm will move out to sea far to the east of New England on Monday. On Wednesday, a cold front will move into New England, but it will have very little moisture to work with. It is quite possible we’ll go through the entire week without any significant precipitation other than a flurry or snow shower associated with the cold front.
Monday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs 30-35. Monday night will be mainly clear with lows in the teens.
The cold weather will ease up a little on Tuesday. We are forecasting highs 35-40 and the sky should be partly sunny.
Temperatures on Wednesday will greatly depend on the timing of the cold front. For now, it looks like the front will arrive in the afternoon or evening. If that is correct, temperatures could reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The air will turn much colder Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures should dip into the single digits and teens by dawn Thursday and daytime highs will only be in the 20s despite abundant sunshine. We also have to deal with a brisk north-northwesterly wind.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.