A MILD DAY YESTERDAY…
We had enough sunshine yesterday to boost temperatures above the 60-degree mark in many locations! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was 63 degrees, which tied the record for March 3rd, which was previously set in 1991. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 56 degrees, which fell short of the record high of 58 degrees, which was set on this date in 1967 and in 2004.
TODAY, 3/4/20…
A storm that moved through overnight will intensify over the Canadian Maritimes today. That means we can expect a strong west to northwesterly wind. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs 50-55.
A weak disturbance will pass through the state tonight. There will be a chance for a rain or snow shower. Lows will range from 30-35.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. The air will be a little cooler with highs near 50. That's still about 6 degrees warmer than normal.
The sky will start out clear tomorrow evening, then we should see an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Lows will be around d 30 or 32 degrees.
FRIDAY…
A storm will pass out to sea to the south and east of New England on Friday. The worst of the storm will remain well offshore. However, unsettled air aloft will produce plenty of clouds and a risk of rain showers during the afternoon. Highs will range from 45-50.
As the atmosphere turns colder Friday evening, rain could mix with or change to snow. There could be some minor accumulation of snow, especially in the higher elevations of the state. Lows will be near 30 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
We’ll get a brief shot of cold air for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy with highs 40-45. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows 25-30.
The cold air will quickly depart on Sunday as a milder west to southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky!
NEXT WEEK…
The mild weather will carry over into early next week. Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy, but temperatures should still rise close to 60 degrees.
A storm system could spread rain showers into the state on Tuesday. However, it’ll be another mild day with highs 55-60.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
