THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT
Tonight will be chilly and breezy. The storm that brought the rain is still swirling over northern New England and southern Canada, bringing showers of snow and wind there. We will have the wind, lots of clouds and cooler weather, but not as much shower activity. It’s not to say we will not have any; a few showers are possible and, as the lake-effect starts to organize snow showers in longer bands, the northwestern corner of our state – if not more – may see occasional snow showers, especially close to morning. Lows will be in the 30s, with the low 30s expected in northern Connecticut and middle and upper 30s in central and southern parts of the state.
BREEZY, SHOWERY WEDNESDAY
The weather will not be horrendous tomorrow, but it will be occasionally unsettled at times. The storm system responsible for today’s rain will continue to move through northern New England and the Maritimes, just far enough away to keep our weather mainly dry, but not completely so. A sprinkle is possible, and there could be wet snow showers in the Northwest Hills. Some models are hinting at minor accumulations in the far northern hilltops. Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to overcast and a west-southwest wind will gust to 30 mph at times. It’ll be a chilly day too with highs in the 40s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, breezy and colder with lows in the 20s.
QUIETER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the week, and the final days of November, will be better. Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s. The northwest wind will be gusty at times, but the wind will finally subside Thursday night as high pressure moves into the Northeast. The sky will become clear and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Friday.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. However, with high pressure in place over New England, the wind will be light throughout the day.
ANOTHER STORM COMES ON THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER
Another storm will spread rain, not snow, into the state this weekend. While a few showers are possible Saturday morning, the steadiest and heaviest rain will fall late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s. Sunday should be milder with highs in the low and middle 50s. A little sunshine could break through the clouds Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, the weekend will end mainly cloudy with a stiff northwest wind.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
For now, we expect Monday to be partly sunny and breezy with highs 45-50. A new storm will arrive Tuesday. Precipitation will come during the second half of the day and may start as a wintry mix in interior parts of the state before switching over to plain rain.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD…
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
